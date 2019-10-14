About u&u Recruitment Partners

u&u is a Brisbane headquartered, privately owned recruitment and executive search firm founded in 2010 with the aim of providing a top quality service to a select group of clients who engage us on a partnership basis.

u&u combine all of the positive aspects normally offered by a large agency, including exceptional networks, training, systems and processes, and combine those with a commitment to quality, candidate experience and a flexibility in meeting requirements that only a niche private-equity owned firm can offer. Since 2010, u&u have grown to a hand-selected team of 65 with offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney.

About Directors Australia

Directors Australia deliver you the right people, insights and strategies to govern effectively. We do it through experienced board and governance advisory services and specialist director recruitment.

Our specialised director recruitment service is founded on the strong belief that recruitment of a director – as one person who has to work effectively as part of a cohesive, collective board – requires different considerations to executive recruitment.

With over six decades of director recruitment experience within their specialist team they are able to draw on their strong networks throughout Australia and their extensive director database to deliver real people solutions.

Directors Australia clients come from a wide range of industries and sectors and include public and private companies, not-for-profit organisations, government entities, and statutory boards.